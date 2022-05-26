Chelsea interested in signing Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku this summer, Goal reports.

The Blues are set to spend big during the upcoming transfer window. It has been reported that manager Thomas Tuchel will be handed a £200 million transfer kitty.

The defensive department should be the prime priority with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving. Marcos Alonso has also been fancied to head for the exit door.

However, Tuchel may also want to reinforce the attack after Chelsea’s mixed fortunes in front of goal. Goal claims that the Blues are in the running to land Nkunku.

Leipzig have made it clear that he won’t be sold this summer, but the Blues are optimistic of prising him away.

Nkunku is currently in negotiations over a new Leipzig contract beyond June 2024, but Chelsea are aiming to disrupt talks and take advantage of any uncertainty.

Our view:

Nkunku was in sensational form for Leipzig last term. He bagged a stunning 35 goals and 20 assists from 51 appearances, 35 of those contributions came in Bundesliga.

The Frenchman was instrumental in their fourth-place finish in the league. There has been talk that he could be convinced to stay for another year with a buy-out clause.

That will remain Leipzig’s aim this summer, but Chelsea will be hoping to prise him away. They could lure him with a significant pay rise and the chance to win regular silverware.

Nkunku is currently valued at £58.5 million by Transfermarkt. The Blues should afford such a price, but the main question is whether the 24-year-old can adapt to English football.

We have already seen the Blues spend big on the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz from the Bundesliga. Both players have struggled to find the back of the net with regularity.

While Havertz has been lauded for key goal contributions, Werner has been far from impressive despite accumulating 34 goals for Leipzig during his final season in 2019/2020.

Hence, there are no guarantees that the transfer will work out. Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is another example of a player, who has struggled after his switch from Germany.

If the Blues were to sign Nkunku, it could coincide with the departure of at least one attacking player. Werner seems likely to leave, but his staggering £285,000-a-week wages could put off suitors.

Borussia Dortmund have already cooled their pursuit after learning the overall cost of the transfer. The most likely solution could be to loan him out with Chelsea paying part of the wages.