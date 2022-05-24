Thomas Tuchel eyeing two new forwards for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to solve the club’s goalscoring problems by signing two new forwards during the summer transfer window, The Guardian reports.

The Blues finished third in the recently-concluded Premier League campaign, but they was fancied to seriously challenge for the league title during the first half of the season.

The club held onto the top spot in the standings regularly until December where their title pursuit faded with a run of one win in seven matches (five draws and one loss).

They managed to find momentum between February and March with a winning streak, but it was too late with Manchester City and Liverpool steering clear of them up front.

Chelsea’s campaign eventually ended with just four victories from the final 10 league games. They finished with a points tally of 74, 19 adrift of champions Manchester City.

Their defensive record was a cause for concern during the back end of the campaign with just three clean sheets from April, but the same can be said about their goalscoring.

Despite being able to score in the majority of their games, it has been clearly evident that they have squandered several clear-cut chances over the course of the entire season.

It was a regular trend during the back end of the 2020/21 season under Tuchel, and there has not been much improvement despite last summer’s signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Mason Mount was the only one to hit double figures in terms of league goals with 11. Kai Havertz and Lukaku finished with eight goals apiece for the league campaign.

Tuchel is now eyeing two forwards to reinforce the squad, but any new signings could directly coincide with high-profile departures. It won’t be a surprise if Lukaku heads out.

The Blues are being linked with a shock move for Robert Lewandowski amid his desire to leave Bayern, but the Poland international seems determined to join Barcelona.

However, the Catalan giants have financial problems of their own, LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently insisted that the club can’t afford him with their significant losses.

This should offer the Blues an outside chance of landing Lewandowski, who has only become better with age. The £45 million-rated star netted a staggering 50 goals for Bayern last term.