Man Utd dealt blow in pursuit of Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United are among the many admirers of Christopher Nkunku. But, the Red Devils have been handed a blow in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, as per LVZ via Fussball Transfers.

Nkunku, 24, had a breakthrough season last term. The Frenchman slotted home 35 goals and assisted 19 times from 54 appearances for RB Leipzig. His performances have not gone unnoticed as a host of elite clubs in Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with him. There have also been reports indicating Real Madrid’s desire in signing the Bundesliga star.

The versatile midfielder is currently under a contract with Leipzig, which runs until 2024. That said, United were looking to take advantage of his contractual situation. The source, however, has reported that an agreement over an extension with Leipzig is imminent. The German club have offered a new contract to Nkunku with a significant pay hike. The player is also expected to agree to the new terms.

There is, however, a release clause in the deal which will be in effect next summer. Any interested parties will be required to pay £50 million to prise away from the former PSG player from the Red Bull Arena.

Our View

The 24-year-old is a natural midfielder but last season saw him being pushed further upfield. His best performances, however, came when he played as a Central Attacking Midfielder or a Centre Forward. He played a combined 34 games in those two positions and scored 24 goals and assisted on nine occasions.

It is clear that Nkunku is a goal-scoring midfielder and contributes to the progression of the play. That said, Erik ten Hag is aware that the current Manchester United side needs goals. This past season only Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes managed to enter double digits on the scoring charts.

Moreover, United would have struggled to convince the player to be a part of their project after not having qualified for the UEFA Champions League. The player as well has reiterated that Paris is the club of his dreams and that he would like to return to his boyhood club.

However, it remains to be seen if United carry their interest to 2023 to sign the 24-year-old. For now, it is best for Erik ten Hag to move on to other options. There are plenty, of course.