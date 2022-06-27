Arsenal make fresh transfer offer for Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal have made a fresh transfer offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij.

The Gunners recently failed with an opening bid of €30 million (£26m) bid for the Argentine, but they have now made a renewed proposal.

As per Verweij, Arsenal have come up with a second bid of €40m (£34.5m) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old defender.

However, it may not be enough as Ajax still want at least €50m (£43m) as the fixed fee for the versatile defender, but a sum close to that figure could tempt them to sanction his sale.

Our view:

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Martinez, but the former are making significant progress after entering transfer negotiations with Ajax.

Arsenal’s second transfer proposal could also be turned down, but there will be optimism that they can eventually strike an agreement with the Dutch champions.

Arsenal have already received the green light from the player over the move, and it won’t be a surprise if the club make another bid closer to the price tag in order to get the deal done.

Martinez played exclusively as a central defender for Ajax last season, but he is also capable of operating in the left-back and defensive midfield roles if required.

With Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes being established starters in central defence, the Gunners are said to view Martinez as a strong competitor for Kieran Tierney.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may plan to regularly rotate next season with the hectic schedule as well as the worrying injury record for Tierney in recent years.

Martinez would be a solid addition to the squad as he is brilliant with his tackling and distribution. He is not the tallest of defenders at 175cm, but is strong in the air.

Unlike Tierney, he may not be an attacking full-back, but he would provide the solidity at the back which was lacking when Nuno Tavares acted as the deputy last term.