Man Utd preparing offer for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reports.

The Red Devils are expected to pursue a new central defender this summer, and it was recently claimed that Ajax’s Jurrien Timber was the number one target.

However, the Dutchman appears reluctant to leave Ajax in a World Cup year and this could urge United to look at alternative options in the transfer market.

According to De Telegraaf, United have now been credited with an interest in Timber’s teammate Martinez, who has also been linked with Arsenal lately.

The Gunners recently made a verbal proposal worth £26 million for the 24-year-old, but Ajax did not show any intention to negotiate with the north London club.

It is unclear whether Arsenal will continue their pursuit, but United have now emerged as admirers with manager Erik ten Hag eyeing a reunion with his former player.

Our view:

Martinez had a superb 2021/22 season with the Dutch champions. He averaged nearly two tackles and two interceptions per game in the Eredivisie and Champions League.

The Argentine also won an impressive 6.4 ground and aerial duels per appearance alongside three clearances. With such statistics, he could fit in perfectly in the Premier League.

Him being left-footed would provide the Red Devils with a different dimension at the heart of the defence. Martinez can also operate as a left-back or in the defensive midfield role.

The prospect of a reunion with his former Ajax manager Ten Hag could be tempting, but it remains to be seen whether United can persuade the Eredivisie outfit to sanction his summer exit.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have no plans of losing Timber and Martinez this summer. It may take a significant bid over the £26m proposed by Arsenal to seriously test their resolve.