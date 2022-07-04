Arsenal and Man Utd keen on £40m Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are ready to battle Arsenal over a bargain £40m deal to sign Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry this summer, according to The Star.

The German international has developed into one of the best attackers in Europe since joining Bayern in 2017 having provided 63 goals and 40 assists in his 171 appearances over the pas five years.

Gnabry played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s treble-winning side during the 2019/20 season and has also scored 20 goals in 34 appearance for the senior German national side.

However, the 26-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and the Daily Mail says he’s rejected a new extension offer worth £220,000-a-week.

Bayern are now ready to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer and the report claims that the Bundesliga champions have put a cut-price £40m valuation on his head.

The situation has alerted clubs throughout Europe and the Daily Mail claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are showing a keen interest after being informed of Gnabry’s availability this summer.

The German forward started his professional career at Arsenal and made just 18 senior appearances before joining Bayern after failing to hold down a regular place at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has just signed Gabriel Jesus but the Gunners boss is still reportedly in the market for another versatile attacker having let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave over the past six months.

Gnabry is comfortable playing on either wing or through the middle as a false 9 so he could be viewed as the ideal signing at Arsenal as he’d provide top class competition in the final third.

However, Man Utd are also seemingly in the market for attacking reinforcements with new boss Erik ten Hag keen to bring in a new forward. Cristiano Ronaldo is now being linked with a move this summer so United may have identified Gnabry as a potential replacement.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Gnabry at £40m would be an excellent piece of business and he’d be a terrific signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club were able to lure him back to England.