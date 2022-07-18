Man Utd identify PSG star Achraf Hakimi as target

Manchester United have held discussions over a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a new right-back this summer, according to Football Transfers via TeamTalk.

The Morocco international joined Les Parisiens last summer for a fee of £60 million (€71m) from Inter Milan and he helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Man Utd are expected to sign a new right-back this summer and Football Transfers claims Hakimi has emerged as a potential target. The source says United chiefs have held discussions about a possible move and Erik ten Hag “really likes” the player.

However, the only potential issue could be his price as Hakimi is valued at around £58m (source: transfermarkt) so any move for the 23-year-old wouldn’t be cheap.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer. There have been concerns about his attacking output and ten Hag is looking at other options that could fit into his system. However, the Englishman’s hefty salary and the length of his contract are major obstacles between him staying and leaving. Wan-Bissaka’s contract with United expires in 2024.

Hakimi appears to be on Man Utd’s radar as a potential replacement but with the PSG star expensive, Football Transfers says Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters are also on ten Hag’s list.

The Red Devils are finally getting a move on in the summer market. Tyrell Malacia completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this month. And since then Manchester United have signed Christian Eriksen (free transfer) while a deal is in place for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Our View

Erik ten Hag is not done with his signings yet. Out of the big six, United have had the worst summer window. Now that they are making some significant progress, they need to keep building some momentum.

There is no doubt that Hakimi would provide a significant boost to this current Manchester United setup. He is solid in defence and is a smart operator moving forward with the ball. It is no secret why ten Hag likes him because he could fit right into his attacking brand of football.

However, Hakimi is too far a dream even for the Red Devils. The 23-year-old is an integral part of PSG’s team and he’s highly unlikely to give up UEFA Champions League football play in the Europa League with United.