Tottenham in talks over possible deal for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici has flown out to Italy to hold talks with AS Roma over a potential deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Antonio Conte has been busy rebuilding his squad this summer and the Spurs boss has already snapped-up Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Richarlison and Djed Spence.

However, Conte is seemingly still in the market for further new additions as he looks to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and Champions League this coming season.

It appears Tottenham have now set their sights on Zaniolo as CalcioMercato claims that sporting director Fabio Paratici has flown out to Italy to discuss a potential deal for the Roma attacker.

The report says Conte is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and has made him his number one transfer target. However, any potential deal won’t come cheap as Calciomercatoweb suggest that Roma have slapped a £51m [€60m] price-tag on his head.

In order to help fund any move for Zaniolo and make room for him in their squad, Calciomercato claims that Tottenham will first need to offload Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele.

Moura has already fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski in recent months, and it appears Spurs are ready to cash-in to help raise funds for their Zaniolo swoop.

Ndombele spent last season out on loan at Lyon after being frozen out of the team and it looks like the French international could leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Zaniolo would be an exciting addition to Conte’s squad if Tottenham are able to lure him to North London. The Italian international has developed into one of the best attackers in Serie A since joining Roma from Inter Milan in 2018.

He’s predominantly a right winger but can also operate in more central areas so he’d provide Conte with another top class option in the final third if Tottenham can get a deal done this summer.