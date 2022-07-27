Tottenham eye Nicolo Zaniolo and Weston McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and have also stepped-up their interest in Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

The north Londoners have been successful in buying players from Italy since director of football Fabio Paratici arrived last summer and it appears they are looking to raid Serie A once again.

Antonio Conte is reportedly in the market for another box-to-box midfielder and the Daily Mail claims Tottenham have identified McKennie as a prime target this summer.

The newspaper says Spurs have been tracking the American for over a year and have been alerted to the news that Juventus are willing to cash-in this summer if around £34m is put on the table.

Paratici was at Juve when they won the race to sign McKennie from Schalke in 2020 and he’s developed into one of the best all-round midfielders in Italian football over the past two years.

The Daily Mail says Paratici is exploring the chance to lure the 23-year-old to the Premier League but any potential move could be delayed after Paul Pogba was ruled out with a serious knee injury.

It’s not known how long Pogba will be on the sidelines for but Juventus may be reluctant to sell McKennie until the Frenchman is fully recovered so Tottenham will be hoping the former Man Utd star isn’t ruled out for long.

Zaniolo talks

Tottenham are eyeing a second player from Serie A as the Daily Mail also cite a report from Tuttosport that claims Spurs have stepped-up their interest in Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

The report says Paratici has opened talks with Roma to discuss a potential deal and the Italian outfit may be open to cashing-in if their £42.5m asking price is met.

Zaniolo has just two years left on his contract and talks over a new deal have stalled so Roma are willing to listen to offers after signing Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer.

However, Tottenham face stiff competition for Zaniolo’s signature as the Daily Mail suggests that Juventus are also chasing the 23-year-old and have asked to sign him on an initial loan deal.

Roma are unlikely to sanction such a move but Zaniolo reportedly supported Juventus as a child so he may favour a move to Turin if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming weeks but it looks like Tottenham are eyeing a double swoop which could cost them around £76m. That’s a big investment but McKennie and Zaniolo would be exciting additions to Conte’s squad.