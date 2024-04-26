Tottenham hold talks to sign Alessandro Buongiorno

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Lilywhites are reportedly planning to reinforce their squad in the upcoming window to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. The Australian boss is keen on reinforcing the centre-forward position and the engine room, but purchasing a new defender is also on his wish-list.

According to the report by Calciomercato, having recently purchased Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Radu Dragusin, Spurs are continuing to monitor the Italian market to reinforce their squad and have now identified Buongiorno as a serious option.

The report further claims that Tottenham have already stepped up their efforts to sign him and have held initial talks to learn about the details of securing his signature in the upcoming window.

Calciomercato also states that Buongiorno has a high chance of leaving Torino this summer and the Italian club want a fee of around £30m to let their star man leave. So, the Lilywhites can manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane for an affordable price.

Buongiorno to Tottenham

However, the report states that AC Milan and Napoli are also keen on signing him, but it would be difficult for them to compete with Spurs over this deal so the Rossoneri are planning to offer a creative proposal to beat the North London club in this race. Therefore, Postecoglou’s side will have to act quickly to sign Buongiorno.

The 24-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has been enjoying a promising campaign this term, scoring three goals and keeping 13 clean-sheets in 25 Serie A appearances.

Buongiorno is a left-footed centre-back and considering Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed defender in the left side of the defence, he would be able to manage Micky van de Ven’s game-time next season if the Lilywhites sign the Torino star this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Italian in the upcoming window to reinforce their backline.