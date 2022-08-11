Udogie to undergo medical ahead of £21m Tottenham move

Udinese defender Destiny Udogie is scheduled to fly to England on Monday to undergo his medical and finalise a £21m move to Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte has been busy in the market this summer revamping his squad ahead of Tottenham’s return to the Champions League. The Italian has already brought in six new signings including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet.

However, the Tottenham boss is still looking to secure further signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month and Udogie is set to become the latest new arrival in north London.

The Italian U21 full-back emerged as a serious target for Tottenham late last month and negotiations with Udinese have moved swiftly with the deal now on the verge of being completed.

The Daily Mail claims that Udogie will fly to London on Monday to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms after a £21m deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Long-term investment

According to the newspaper, Udogie will then return to Italy to spend the 2022/23 season back on loan at Udinese in order to help develop his game further before linking up with his new club next summer.

The 19-year-old is viewed as a long-term investment by Tottenham and Conte feels the left-back would be better off playing regular first team football at Udinese this season rather than be a fringe player at White Hart Lane.

Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon are Conte’s first two choices for the left wing-back position so Udogie would find it difficult to get regular minutes at Tottenham. Therefore, a year on loan at Udinese makes sense for his development.

However, the signing of Udogie is bad news for Sergio Reguilon as the Daily Mail says the Spaniard has been told he has no future at Tottenham and can leave the club this summer.

Reguilon has been left out of Conte’s squad for the new campaign and has been put up for sale along with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele while Bryan Gil is expected to leave on loan.