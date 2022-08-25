Tottenham are eyeing a late move to sign Lucas Paqueta and the players agent is already in London trying to secure a move for the Lyon playmaker, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Paqueta has developed into one of the most highly-rated attackers in French football since joining Lyon from AC Milan in 2020 and he’s drawn interest from clubs here in the Premier League.

Arsenal were strongly linked with the South American earlier in the summer while West Ham are trying to pull-off a major coup by luring Paqueta to the London Stadium.

The Express says that the Hammers have seen an opening £34m offer rejected by Lyon, which has left the door open for Tottenham to step-up their pursuit of the Brazilian international.

The newspaper, via TeamTalk, claims that Spurs are keen admirers of Paqueta and are eyeing a late move to lure the attacking midfielder to the north side of the capital before the transfer window closes.

According to TeamTalk, Paqueta’s agents are already in London trying to secure a move before September 1st with Lyon demanding around £50m for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Conte busy

Antonio Conte has been extremely busy in the market so far having brought it seven new signings but the Italian coach is keen to further strengthen his Tottenham squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Director Fabio Paratici is reportedly a big fan of Paqueta having kept a close eye on the player in recent years and Spurs could now make their move as they target a new No.10 before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Paqueta is predominantly a central attacking midfielder so Conte would have to tinker with his system in order to make room for the Brazilian. Conte plays a 3-4-3 formation with two holding midfielders so it’s difficult to see where Paqueta would fit in at Tottenham.

He could be deployed from out wide but he’d face stiff competition with the likes of Hueng-min Son, Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevsku all vying for a starting spot alongside Harry Kane.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop as West Ham haven’t given up the fight just yet but Paqueta would be an exciting signing for whichever clubs ends up winning the race for his signature.