Man Utd interested in Michael Olise, already tracking him



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

Man United have had a frustrating Premier League campaign and they are currently languishing in the eighth spot. The club have been defensively vulnerable over the season, but their attacking displays have not been convincing either.

The Red Devils have scored the joint least amount of goals in the top half of the league table and manager Erik ten Hag will want an upgrade in the final third when the transfer window reopens.

Romano has now revealed that United are one of those interested in signing Olise, who has a release clause of £60 million which will become active this summer.

He added that the people at INEOS have been tracking him and are well informed on all details on the Frenchman including the competition from other clubs.

“Manchester United remain one of several clubs in the race for Michael Olise, as release clause in region of £60million will be active this summer.

“INEOS people already tracking him, well informed on all details but also aware of competition. He’s one of the names monitored.”

Top-class

Olise has played just over 1,000 minutes of first-team football this season, having been sidelined with three separate hamstring injuries. Despite this, he has been a consistent performer with 7 goals and 4 assists in the top-flight.

The France youth international has been brilliant from the right wing for Palace. He has been fantastic with his quick dribbling and has also worked hard off the ball with his ball recoveries and ability to win regular ground duels.

The 22-year-old would be a superb addition for United on the right side of the attack where they have lacked sufficient creativity. Alejandro Garnacho has played there regularly this season, but he has been more productive from the left.

The same has been the case with Marcus Rashford while Antony has failed to live up to the expectations since his move from Ajax. If United were to land Olise from Palace, it could coincide with the possible departure of Antony.