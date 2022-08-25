Man Utd confident of securing deal for Ajax forward Antony

Manchester United are confident of reaching an agreement with Ajax for Antony before the close of the summer window, according to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

United have been locked in talks with de Godenzonen almost all summer for Antony, who has been pushing for a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their frontline and the Brazilian has emerged as a key target for former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch outfit are not too keen on losing the winger, having already lost several key players this summer in Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, and Nicolas Tagliafico. Therefore, the defending Eredivisie champions have been playing hardball for Antony, who is now valued at £84.2 million (€100m).

It was only last month that Goal reported that the 22-year-old was valued at £68 million but it seems Ajax are trying to price Manchester United out of the deal for the winger.

However, David Ornstein of The Athletic says United are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Antony before the window closes on September 1st, with the players agents in London trying to finalise a deal to Old Trafford.

Antony has been pushing for a reunion with his former boss in ten Hag and was subsequently left out in Ajax’s game against Sparta Rotterdam last week after being forced to train with the reserves.

Our View

Manchester United have had somewhat of an unsatisfactory summer. They had identified Frenkie de Jong as a priority target but were unable to convince the Dutchman to join. Erik ten Hag has only been able to add Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Liaandro Martinez, and Casemiro to his squad.

It was interesting to see the manner in which United sealed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid; it was swift, to say the least. Now, in these dying moments on the summer market, Man United can be hopeful of securing an agreement for one of their long-term targets. The plus point for them is that Antony has been applying pressure on Ajax from his side to seal a move.

READ: Man Utd make offer for 6ft 2in star

They are yet to agree a fee with Ajax but it seems as though the Eredivisie side could be left with no choice but to accept United’s next offer or be left with a frustrated player in their camp.