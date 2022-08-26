Man Utd boss targets late move for Memphis Depay

Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United chiefs to sign Memphis Depay as the Red Devils target a late move for the out-of-favour Barcelona forward, according to Sport.

Depay is set to leave Barca before the transfer window closes on September 1st after being frozen out by boss Xavi this season. The Dutchman only moved to the Nou Camp from Lyon last summer but has failed to make the grade in Spain.

After enjoying a solid start to life in La Liga that saw him score 8 goals in his first 15 games, Depay’s campaign was derailed by a hamstring injury and he struggled to regain his first team place during the second half of last season.

The 28-year-old is no longer in Xavi’s plans and has been told he’s free to find a new club after not being included in the Barcelona squad for their opening two games of the new season.

Depay was expected to join Juventus on a free transfer but that move has collapsed due to the player’s wage demands and the Italian giants have now snapped-up Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille instead.

Ten Hag keen

That’s left Depay searching for a new club and Manchester United have emerged as surprise suitors as Spanish outlet Sport claims that ten Hag has told his bosses he wants to sign the Dutch international.

Ten Hag sees Depay as a good opportunity as the former PSV Eindhoven star is available on a free transfer, so his signing won’t eat into United’s transfer budget with the club keen to strengthen several other areas before the end of the month.

Depay endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford after joining from PSV in a £25m deal back in 2015. He scored just 7 goals in 53 appearances before being sold at a loss to Lyon in January 2017.

However, Sport suggests that the striker would be keen on returning to Manchester United this summer if they put forward a formal proposal, so a deal is there to be done if the Red Devils want him.

Manchester United need attacking reinforcements, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future uncertain, and Depay would be a bargain signing who’d give ten Hag another versatile option in the final third.