Tottenham in talks to sign Leeds United attacker Dan James

Tottenham are back in negotiations with Leeds United over a potential deal to sign Dan James before the transfer window closes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Antonio Conte has already enjoyed a productive summer with several key signings brought to north London, however, the Italian coach is still looking to further strengthen his squad ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.

Another wide player appears to be on the agenda as Conte looks to add more depth on the flanks and Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Hakin Ziyech and Yannick Carrasco in recent weeks.

James was also touted as a target earlier this month but no progress was made over a potential deal. However, Fabrizio Romano claims today that Tottenham are now back in talks with Leeds to sign the 24-year-old.

The Italian reporter says negotiations are centered around an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer. But Tottenham aren’t the only club in the running so it’s up to the player to decide his own future.

Struggles

The Sun suggested last week that it would cost Tottenham £20m to sign James on a permanent deal in 2023 after the initial loan, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Daniel Levy manages to negotiate a lower fee.

James joined Leeds in a £25m deal last summer following a disappointing stint at Manchester United that saw him struggle to establish himself at Old Trafford following his move from Swansea.

The Welsh international has started two of Leeds’ four Premier League games so far this campaign but it looks as though the Yorkshire club are willing to let him leave before the window closes.

James is predominantly played as a right winger but he can operate on either flank and is comfortable playing as a wing-back, so his versatility would be seen as a huge asset by Conte.

The former United player would find it difficult to command a first team place at Tottenham but the Londoners have a busy season ahead so James should still see his fair share of action in the Champions League and domestic cups if he decides to join Spurs.