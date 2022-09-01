[Photos] Antony in Man Utd kit after completing £86m move

Manchester United have announced the signing of Antony with the attacker joining from Ajax on a five year contract with the option of another year.

Erik ten Hag has been desperately trying to strengthen his attacking options this summer as he looks to add more goal threat to his Manchester United side.

Antony has been widely touted as ten Hag’s prime target in recent months but Ajax played hardball over a deal and negotiations with the Dutch giants proved difficult.

However, a deal was finally agreed between the two clubs and Antony was given the green light to travel to England to undergo his medical and finalise terms over his move to Old Trafford.

Those formalities have now been concluded and United have announced on ManUtd.com today that the Brazilian international has joined the club on a five-year contract with the option to extend by a further year.

Sky Sports News are one of several media outlets claiming that Manchester United have paid Ajax £86m for Antony’s signature, making it one of the most expensive deals in Premier League history.

Reunion

Antony is now reunited with ten Hag after playing under the Dutch coach during their time together at Ajax where they enjoyed huge success.

After completing his move, Antony told the clubs website that it’s an ‘incredible moment’ to have joined an ‘iconic’ football club and he’s excited to be playing under ten Hag again.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them. “Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester. “My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

The 22-year-old attacker – who predominantly plays from the right wing – could now make his debut against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Antony becomes United’s fifth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Here are more photos of Antony in his new Man Utd kit: