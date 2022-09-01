Tottenham discussing late swoop to sign Gelson Martins

Tottenham are eyeing a last gasp swoop to sign Monaco attacker Gelson Martins as Antonio Conte looks to bring in another signing before tonight’s 11pm deadline, according to reports via the Express.

Conte has already enjoyed a superb summer transfer window as he’s brought in a number of top quality additions including Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

However, the Italian coach is not done as the Express says Conte is still hoping to land one more signing before the window slams shut tonight with a new versatile attacker on the agenda.

The newspaper cites Sky Sports [see 13:23] as claiming that Tottenham chiefs Fabio Paratici and Conte met on Thursday morning to discuss their deadline day plans and to decide on targets.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Daniel James recently but The Athletic claims the Welsh international is set for a loan move to Fulham instead.

Late move

Conte is now eyeing alternatives and Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas says Tottenham are discussing a potential move for Monaco attacker Gelson Martins during the final hours of the window.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen on making the move to north London if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Tottenham formalise their interest.

Martins is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt so he could be a reasonably priced option for Spurs. The Portuguese international has made 118 appearances for Monaco since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2018 and he’s been capped 21 times by his country.

The player is predominantly deployed as a right winger but he’s comfortable playing on either flank so he’d give Conte another option in the final third, while he could also be viewed as a potential option at wing-back.

If Tottenham end up signing Martins – or any other winger for that matter – then it’s likely to lead to Bryan Gil leaving the club. Lucas Moura has also been linked with a deadline day move but Conte will probably only allow one player to depart if he secures a replacement.