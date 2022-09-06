Expected Man Utd line-up vs Real Sociedad, Ronaldo starts

Manchester United host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in their Europa League group stage opener on Thursday.

The Red Devils made a dismal start to their Premier League season with two defeats, but have since won four matches on the bounce.

The confidence should be high within the squad ahead of the Sociedad clash, and United should be favourites to secure another victory.

Here is how Man Utd are expected to line up against Sociedad:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been ever-present in goal for United this campaign. He has been solid with his performances since his double howler in the 4-0 loss at Brentford. We are backing the Spaniard to continue between the sticks ahead of loan signing Martin Dubravka.

Defence: Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not in the matchday squad against Arsenal as he was nursing a knock. It is most likely that Diogo Dalot will continue at right-back. The rest of the backline could see changes.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire could replace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in central defence. Luke Shaw appears likely to feature ahead of Tyrell Malacia, who is now the regular Premier League left-back.

Midfield: Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen could be rested. Casemiro should be expected to make his full debut for United and could be accompanied by compatriot Fred. The duo have excelled as a pair with the Brazilian national side.

Attack: Antony is likely to be handed his European debut for United from the right wing, having been substituted before the hour mark against the Gunners after scoring his maiden goal.

Bruno Fernandes has generally tended to play across all competitions for United, and we won’t be surprised if he continues in the number 10 position. Donny van de Beek seems to be injured.

Ten Hag may chose to rest Jadon Sancho and play Anthony Elanga on the left wing. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo looks on course to start ahead of Marcus Rashford, who could be injured.

The England international was superb against the Gunners with two goals and one assist, but was substituted before the final whistle, having shown some discomfort with his right hamstring.

Expected Man Utd line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Real Sociedad