Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City, Rashford starts

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently on a four-match winning run in the top-flight and they face their biggest challenge yet when they face the Cityzens in the Manchester derby.

Ahead of the meeting, manager Erik ten Hag has been handed a massive injury boost with both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford back in full training for United.

Here is how Man Utd are expected to line up against Man City:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has played every minute of United’s campaign this term. He had a difficult start with a couple of goalkeeping errors, but has since redeemed himself. The Spaniard is expected to continue between the posts on Sunday.

Defence: Ten Hag will be without the services of Harry Maguire with a muscle injury, but he won’t be a miss. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are clearly guaranteed starters in central defence for Man Utd. The same can be said for Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia in the full-back positions. Luke Shaw looked lively during England’s Nations League clash against Germany where he scored, but Malacia does not warrant to be dropped based on recent form in the Premier League games.

Midfield: Scott McTominay has continued to remain the regular starter for the manager despite the big-money signing of Casemiro. The Scotland ace has made it count with some stand-out displays and we won’t be surprised if he gets the nod over the former Real Madrid star for the number six role. Christian Eriksen is expected to continue from the central attacking position, having excelled since his free transfer move to Man Utd. The Dane was recently named United’s Player of the Month.

Attack: There could be a confirmed change up front with Rashford back to full training after his muscle injury. Cristiano Ronaldo has led the line in the last two Europa League games, but is expected to make way for the Red Devils graduate, who was named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The rest of the attack could remain the same. We fancy Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role with Antony and Jadon Sancho occupying the flanks once more. Anthony Martial is available for selection, but could feature off the bench, having just recovered from a lengthy Achilles problem.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City