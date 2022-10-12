Tottenham vs Frankfurt: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Tottenham are back in Champions League action tonight as they entertain Eintracht Frankfurt in North London.

Antonio Conte has made some changes from the side that beat Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend. Number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris starts once again between the sticks for Spurs while Eric Dier marshals the back three.

Cristian Romero also keeps his place in the Tottenham defence but Ben Davies drops to the bench with Clement Lenglet handed a recall. Emerson Royal returns after missing the Brighton game through suspension so Matt Doherty makes way after making a rare start at the weekend.

Ryan Sessegnon is handed a recall to start on the left flank for Tottenham so summer signing Ivan Perisic makes way to join Djed Spence and Davinson Sanchez on the bench tonight.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lines-up in the Tottenham midfield once again and he’s joined by Rodrigo Benancur. Conte has reverted to his usual 3-4-3 formation so Yves Bissouma is the man to drop out in the middle of the park.

Richarlison is recalled to start in attack after being named among the substitutes at the weekend. Harry Kane will be looking to continue his fine form in front of goal as he leads the line up front for Tottenham once again tonight.

Hueng-min Son supports Kane and Richarlison in the Spurs front three so Lucas Moura has to settle for a place on the bench. Dejan Kulusevski remains out but Bryan Gil is an attacking option for Conte if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Perisic, Skipp, White, Sarr, Bissouma, Bryan Gil, Lucas.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp, N’Dicka, Hasebe, Tuta, Jakic, Sow, Rode, Lens, Lindstrom, Kamada, Kolo Muani

Subs: Ramaj, Grahl, Borre, Chandler, Smolcic, Gotze, Alidou, Alario, Dina Ebimbe.