Man Utd and Arsenal vying to sign Marc Guehi



According to The Times, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for some period of time and Palace are now anticipating his departure. As per The Times, Man United and Arsenal are among his admirers and they could prise him away from the Eagles for around £55 million.

Chelsea have the first refusal option, but they are unlikely to pay the fee amid their financial problems and the need to balance their books. Guehi is currently out after a knee surgery, but he is aiming to return in the coming weeks to ensure that he can make the Euro 2024 squad with England.

Quality defender

Guehi has had a superb fitness record throughout his career and he will be aiming to prove his match fitness to make the England squad for the European Championship. Regardless of this, he could secure a big transfer away from Selhurst Park, having proved his credentials in recent years.

The centre-back has improved his passing success rate from 85% to 87% in the Premier League this campaign. He has also lost possession lesser number of times and has also been brilliant with his recoveries and clearances. Guehi is on the radar of United and Arsenal, but the latter may not guarantee him minutes.

With the presence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their backline, Guehi may struggle to break into the starting plans of manager Mikel Arteta. However, it could be a different story at United with Raphael Varane fancied to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Guehi with his Premier League experience would be an ideal fit for the Red Devils. He could seamlessly fit into their starting plans. He has strong ball-playing skills which would suit the tactical demands of manager Erik ten Hag.