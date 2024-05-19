[Teams] Arsenal vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups as Saka is ruled out

Arsenal need to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium and hope West Ham do them a favour against Man City if they’re to win the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

We head into the final day of the 2023/24 campaign with Manchester City sitting two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table. The Gunners have a better goal difference so they can be crowned champions if they beat Everton and City fail to beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has made minimal changes to his starting eleven in recent weeks and he’s once again gone with a familiar line-up today. David Raya keeps his place in goal after winning the Golden Glove in his first season at Arsenal.

Ben White starts once again at right-back following an excellent season while Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba continue their superb partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Takehiro Tomiyasu retains his place at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko among the substitutes.

Thomas Partey has been back to his best recently since returning to full fitness and he keeps his place in the holding role ahead of Jorginho. Declan Rice has enjoyed a superb first season at Arsenal and he’ll be looking to end the campaign in style as he starts once again today.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners again while Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the wing after scoring the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

However, Arsenal have been handed a huge blow with the news that Bukayo Saka is ruled out of the final game with a muscle injury. Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start out wide with Kai Havertz keeping his place up front.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford keeps his place in goal while Seamus Coleman starts at right-back. James Tarkowski and Jarrod Branthwaite are also joined by Ashley Young in defence. Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the line up front for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Partey, Ødegaard; Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Timber, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Nketiah

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Dobbin, Godfrey, Crellin, Hunt, Youssef Chermiti, Warrington, Beto, Keane, João Virgínia