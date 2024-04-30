Arsenal ready to move for Vlahovic if he does not renew



According to Givemesport, Arsenal will consider a fresh move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if he does not agree a new contract with the Serie A outfit.

The London heavyweights were interested in signing the Serbian striker in January 2022, but he decided to reject the opportunity to join Juventus from Fiorentina instead.

Vlahovic’s form has not been exemplary during his time in Turin, but he has started to find his feet this season with 17 goals and 3 assists from 33 games in all competitions.

Givemesport now claim that Vlahovic will pocket £215,000 per week during the final 2 years of his contract at Juventus.

Juventus are not in a position to offer him another pay rise and Arsenal are prepared to pounce if there is no progress over a new long-term deal with the highly-rated striker.

Vlahovic could be available for £55 million if he does not extend his contract with the Italian giants.

Possible deal

Arsenal were eager to bring Vlahovic to the Emirates Stadium 2 years ago, but they were beaten to his signature by Juventus, who were Champions League regulars at the time.

The Gunners have since become a force to reckon with in the Premier League. They came close to ending their long title drought and have another chance to end the run this season.

If Vlahovic becomes available in the transfer market, there is a good possibility that manager Mikel Arteta could push the hierarchy to finalise an agreement with the Bianconeri.

A fine example could be Arsenal’s pursuit of David Raya. The Gunners were interested in signing him prior to Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League and continued to retain an interest.

They eventually landed his signature on loan last summer with an option to buy which will be triggered at the end of the season.

It won’t be a surprise if Arsenal look into a fresh approach for Vlahovic, who would fit into their plans. He is a poacher in the box and would provide an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.