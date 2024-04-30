Tottenham register interest in signing Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered their interest in signing Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has recently been reported that following a disappointing campaign this term, the Red Devils are planning a squad overhaul in the upcoming window. However, they aren’t in a strong situation financially so they are ready to cash-in on several of their star men to raise funds.

It has also been suggested that only Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are currently untouchable and apart from them, United are ready to listen to offers for any other players in the off-season.

So, Man Utd are reportedly open to cashing-in on Rashford if they receive an unrefusable offer and it seems Tottenham are looking to secure his signature by taking advantage of this situation.

According to the report by Fichajes, Spurs are planning to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker this summer and have identified Rashford as an ‘attractive option’ due to his ability to play anywhere across the frontline.

Rashford to Tottenham

So, the report further claims that Tottenham don’t want to fall behind in the race to sign Rashford and therefore, they have already stepped up their efforts to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Fichajes further states that Rashford could be available for a fee of around £68m so the North London club will have to break their transfer record to lure the 26-year-old to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

However, the Spanish outlet says that PSG and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him with Les Parisiens willing to purchase the Englishman as a potential replacement for departing Kylian Mbappe. So, the Lilywhites will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Rashford is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it has also been reported that the striker doesn’t want to leave his boyhood club and is keen on staying at Old Trafford.

So, it is going to be extremely difficult for Tottenham to sign Rashford should they formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.