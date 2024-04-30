Arsenal ‘keen’ on signing Ajax star Jorrel Hato this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Ajax Amsterdam star Jorrel Hato this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term but their impressive season was at risk of derailing following the Champions League exit and the defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have bounced back brilliantly after winning three consecutive games in the league. They are currently at the top of the league with 80 points from 35 games and at the moment they are firmly in the conversation to win the title this term.

However, their fate of achieving that isn’t in their own hands, given if Manchester City win their remaining games then they will become the champions of England for the four consecutive years.

Amid this situation, Arsenal have already started planning their summer businesses to strengthen their squad and mount yet another title charge next season.

Hato to Arsenal

It has widely been suggested that the North London club are prioritising strengthening their frontline and the engine room, but it seems they are also looking to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Arsenal are ‘keen’ on signing a new defender this summer and have identified Hato as a key option. The journalist further claims that the Gunners have been trailing the 18-year-old over the past 12 months and they even tried to purchase him in January. However, after failing to do that in winter, they are now showing a ‘serious interest’ in securing his signature this summer.

Hato is a left-footed versatile defender as he is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 18-year-old – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his abilities for Ajax this season. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure the Dutchman’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.