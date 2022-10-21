Man Utd in battle with Euro giants to sign Joao Felix

Manchester United are in a three-way battle with PSG and Bayern Munich to sign want-away Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to reports in Spain via TeamTalk.

Felix was one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football when he joined Atletico in a mega £113m deal back in 2019 and he was expected to go on to achieve great things with the Spanish giants.

However, it appears his relationship with boss Diego Simeone has broken down and it’s led to speculation suggesting the Portuguese international is eyeing a move this winter.

Felix has only played 37 minutes of football in the last six matches and didn’t even get off the bench during Atletico’s recent 0-0 draw with Club Brugge which ensured they have failed to qualify from their Champions League group.

TeamTalk says reports claim Felix has now held talks with his agent to make it clear he wants a move in January and it appears Manchester United are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign the youngster.

The Red Devils lost out to Atletico when Felix left Benfica three years ago and they reportedly made an offer to sign the 22-year-old in the summer but it was knocked back by the La Liga outfit.

However, the players situation has changed since United’s approach in August and TeamTalk are citing a report from AS that claims Felix could be on the move this winter.

January move?

Man Utd are once again named as suitors for the forward but they’ll face stiff competition as Bayern Munich are also chasing Felix while PSG are believed to have already made contact with his agent to discuss a move to Paris.

Atletico hope Felix has a good World Cup as this will either revitalise his career at the Wanda Metropolitano or raise his price-tag if they decide to cash-in during the winter transfer window.

Felix is currently valued at £63m by Transfermarkt but considering Atletico paid over £100m for his services in 2019, you’d expect them to demand close to that figure if they sell – especially if he catches the eye in Qatar.

Manchester United desperately need a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The legend has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and stormed down the tunnel before the game finished during United’s win over Tottenham on Wednesday night after failing to come off the bench.

Anthony Martial’s injury issues are well documented while Marcus Rashford has often been deployed on the wing and hasn’t shown the ruthlessness needed to become a prolific goalscorer at Old Trafford.

Felix could be the answer for Man Utd as he’s got huge potential and would be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s squad if he could get back to his best form. However, with PSG and Bayern also in the running, they’ll face tough competition for his signature.