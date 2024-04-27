Man Utd will swoop for Frimpong if Wan-Bissaka leaves



According to GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United will only move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong if Aaron Wan-Bissaka pursues a new challenge this summer.

The Red Devils have had a below-par season in the English top-flight and the hierarchy will be determined to bolster the squad in the summer. There has been much talk over Man United’s defensive record and GIVEMESPORT claim that a right-back could be signed regardless irrespective of who is in charge in the dug-out.

United are said to be admirers of Frimpong, who has been one of the stand-out performers for Leverkusen en route to their maiden Bundesliga title. He currently has a low £34 million release clause in his contract. United are prepared to make a proposal only if Wan-Bissaka were to leave Old Trafford during the summer.

The 26-year-old will enter the last 12 months of his contract in July this year and the club have yet to open negotiations over a possible new contract. He is attracting interest from Inter Milan and his exit could coincide with Frimpong’s arrival. His release clause will reportedly be active until the start of Euro 2024.

Fantastic signing

Frimpong started off his career from the right-back position, but he has been playing from the right-wing role under manager Xabi Alonso. This has brought the best out of him. He has had the freedom to make overlapping runs with three at the back. The Dutchman has amassed 13 goals and 11 assists for his team this season.

The former Manchester City graduate may not have the same luxury in a back four for United, but he would be a solid upgrade on Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. Wan-Bissaka has been one of the best defensive right-backs in the Premier League and he has been splendid with his tackling from one-on-one situations.

However, this does not suit the playing style under manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has generally preferred Dalot over him for the right-back position. Wan-Bissaka has played from the left side of the defence in recent weeks due to the injury crisis. If Wan-Bissaka were to depart, Frimpong would be an ideal signing with his attacking attributes.