Tottenham vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from North London

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United in North London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made some changes from the side that lost to Manchester United in midweek but Hugo Lloris keeps goal once again. Davinson Sanchez marshals the defence along with Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet. Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga have to settle for places on the bench while Crisian Romero isn’t in the squad due to knock.

Emerson Royal starts on the right flank while Ryan Sessegnon comes in for Ivan Perisic on the left. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg isn’t involved for Tottenham so Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur join Yves Bissouma in midfield.

Harry Kane leads the line up front for Spurs and he’s supported by Hueng-min Son. Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain on the sidelines due to injury issues.

As for Newcastle, Nick Pope keeps goal once again while Kieran Trippier starts against his former side. Dan Burn lines-up in defence along with Fabian Schar. Bruno Guimarães is passed fit to start in midfield while Joelinton is also available after recovering from a knock.

Miguel Almiron starts in attack along with Callum Wilson while former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock starts for the Magpies.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Lenglet, Sanchez, Dier, Royal, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Gil, Perisic, Spence, Tanganga, Moura, Davies, White

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Bruno, Almiron, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy.