[Teams] Tottenham vs Sporting: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham will be looking to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League when they take on Sporting Lisbon in North London tonight.

Antonio Conte has made six changes from the side that lost to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend but number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris keeps his place between the sticks.

Eric Dier also starts once again for Tottenham in the back three while Cristian Romero is recalled to start after missing the defeat to Newcastle. Ben Davies is also back in the starting eleven so Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet drop to the bench this evening.

Rodrigo Bentancur keeps his place in the Spurs starting eleven and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is fit to return after missing out on Sunday. Oliver Skipp is the man to make way as he must settle for a place among the substitutes.

Matt Doherty is recalled to start in the right wing-back position for Tottenham tonight with Emerson Royal making way while Ivan Perisic comes in for Ryan Sessegnon on the opposite flank.

England international Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham tonight. He’s supported by Heung-min Son but Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski remain on the sidelines due to injury issues.

Lucas Moura is handed his first start of the season as Conte tweaks his formation to include three attackers again. Yves Bissouma has to make do with a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Lucas, Kane, Son.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Royal, Sessegnon, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissouma, White

Sporting Lisbon

Adán; Inácio, Coates, Reis; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Subs: Israel, André Paulo, Marsà, St. Juste, Nazinho, Fatawu, Essugo, Sotiris, Mateus Fernandes, Rochinha, Arthur, Jovane Cabral