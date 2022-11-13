Tottenham open talks over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s contract

Tottenham Hotspur are set to reward the brilliant performances of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old was signed from fellow Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £15 million and has established himself as an instrumental figure in Antonio Conte’s team.

Since switching Hampshire for North London, the Danish international has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring nine and assisting 13 times.

This season, he has started every Premier League and Champions League match, which is a testament to the trust he has developed with the Spurs boss.

A new deal for the 27-year-old will mean a significant pay rise than what he is currently earning, which is reported to be £5million-a-year or £95,000-a-week.

Despite being signed as a defensive midfielder, the former Saints man has added goals to his game. Hojbjerg has four goals this campaign, which means that the player has already bettered his tally of three goals from last season.

Speaking to Football.London at the start of this month, Conte seemed happy with the progress the Danish star is making under him. “He is making great progress if you compare last season and this season,” said the Italian.

The double midfield pivot of Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Betancur has worked miracles for the North London outfit. Both players make the team more robust, while also adding creative flair in the middle of the park.

The duo have scored nine goals together this season, which makes them a genuine threat in front of the goal. And it’s not that they are just adding numbers when Spurs are cruising in matches.

Hojbjerg’s last-gasp winner against Marseille on 1 November secured Spurs’ place at the top of their Champions League group. While Bentancur came up with his own brilliance on the weekend, when he scored two goals in quick succession, giving Conte’s men a thrilling 4-3 win against Leeds United.

Spurs are lucky to have players of their quality. And they certainly deserve to get rewarded with new contracts.