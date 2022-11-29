Tottenham Hotspur interested in Denzel Dumfries

90min has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Inter Milan to ask about the availability of right-wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has been the subject of transfer speculation with the Dutchman also linked with Chelsea in recent months. However, it looks like the Blues face competition with 90min claiming that Tottenham have also made enquiries to Inter about a possible deal.

Spurs are said to be on the lookout for a wing-back with permanent solutions for one of Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal likely to be found this January. A loan move for Djed Spence is also looming and therefore, Conte has identified the 26-year-old as a potential target.

The Nerazzurri are desperate to make financial inroads by selling one of their key players to balance their books. As per 90min, the former Serie A champions are keen on selling Dumfries in January but want to keep him on loan till the end of this term. However, the report suggests that Spurs would want to keep Dumfries for the second half of the season if they bought him this winter.

Chelsea have also registered long-standing interest in Dumfries and with the Blues also circling the player, Inter could drive the asking price for the Dutchman upwards. La Gazzetta Dello Sport recently reported that Inter have slapped a £52 million valuation on the players head.

Our View

Tottenham could benefit from signing Dumfries since he is a player that can fit into Conte’s system. The Italian tactician likes to use wing-backs and Dumfries is currently one of the best right wing-backs in Europe. Last season, he netted five times for Inter while this term he has already found the back of the net twice.

The Netherlands international is strong physically and is pacey, which will allow him to stand his ground in the Premier League. His attacking utility is also a significant aspect of his playing style. And, with his high work rate, Spurs could benefit immensely from his signature.

The North London club will, however, have to beat the likes of Chelsea to the player’s signature and their best bet at doing that is by strengthening their grip on a UEFA Champions League spot.