Premier League clubs chasing Wolves’ Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are two teams that are showing the most interest in Wolves’ Adama Traore, according to a report from 90min.

The winger is out of contract in the summer, and Spurs are keen to bring him to North London. However, they will face stiff competition for his signature at the end of the season.

While the names of only Spurs and Leeds were mentioned in the report, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs, Napoli and Inter Milan have had their names linked to the player in the past.

There is no surprise in the fact that the competition is already heating up for the signature of the Wolves’ man. Considering that a club can sign a player of his caliber for peanuts in January, or for free in the summer, is a highly attractive proposition.

But this is not a deal that many top European suitors are going crazy about, and there’s one strong reason for it: Traore’s extremely poor numbers in the final third.

While there’s no doubt that the Spanish international is one of the most gifted dribblers in world football, that dribbling talent hasn’t translated into his end numbers as he has just scored 13 goals since moving to the Molinieux in 2018.

To put things into perspective, Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has scored nine Premier League goals in 72 appearances, compared to Traore’s 13 in 168.

While being part of Spain’s squad for the 2020 Euros, the 26-year-old failed to make the squad for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But despite all the flaws that can be found in Traore’s game, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is still convinced that the La Masia graduate can be a success under his tutelage in London.

The Italian came close to bringing him to Tottenham in the last winter transfer window, as his club launched a £15 million move, but Troare opted to join Barcelona on loan instead.

However, things didn’t work out for him at the Nou Camp and it looks like Traore may get another opportunity to join Tottenham, either in January or at the end of the season. Spurs and Traore seem to be lovers who are destined to be together.