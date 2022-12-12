Arsenal favourites to sign AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are considered favourites to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer in January.

The Algerian star has been a key player for the Italian giants over the past few years but his future with the club is uncertain with his contract expiring in June 2024.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, Milan have now offered him a new long-term deal worth £3.45 million per year but they also mention that he has several Premier League admirers, with Arsenal leading the race.

Comeback

Bennacer made just one appearance for Arsenal between 2015 and 2017 before leaving for Empoli, where he made his breakthrough. After two solid seasons, he secured his high-profile move to Milan, where he has accumulated 126 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is currently one of the best performing midfielders in Serie A and Arsenal should be tempted to reunite with him in January. The London giants are currently in an unlikely Premier League title race with Manchester City and they require more reinforcements to compete with the defending champions.

While Man City have a squad full of star-studded players, Arsenal don’t have the same luxury. If Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka were to get injured, their title bid would be jeopardised. Hence, they must sign another marquee midfielder in January and Bennacer would be a good signing.

The Algerian has been known for his robust defending with strong tackles. He is also gifted with good concentration and does not get dispossessed often. The midfielder is also strong with his range of passing but his aerial ability has been one of his potential weaknesses.

This can’t be considered as a big drawback as we have seen N’Golo Kante shine for Chelsea over the years without having a dominant aerial presence.

Transfermarkt currently value Bennacer at £34 million and Milan may look for something similar in the January transfer window if they can’t persuade him to commit his future to a new long-term contract.