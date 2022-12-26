Expected Man Utd line-up vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United will restart their Premier League campaign on Tuesday evening against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are presently four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the final Champions League spot but have the luxury of two matches in hand.

They will be aiming to reduce the deficit against Forest, who they have not faced in any competition since the thumping 8-1 win at City Ground back in February 1999.

Here is how Man United are expected to line up against Nottingham Forest:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea has started and completed every Premier League game for United this season. Martin Dubravka started over him in last week’s League Cup fourth round clash against Burnley but the Spaniard is expected to return in goal to face Forest.

Defence: Ten Hag is a bit short in defensive options at the moment. Diogo Dalot picked up an injury in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final against Morocco and has not recovered. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez may also miss out tomorrow as they are reporting late for club duty after the World Cup.

However, there is some good news with Harry Maguire having recovered from an illness. The United captain should accompany Victor Lindelof in central defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be set for back-to-back starts at right-back in Dalot’s absence. Luke Shaw could start at left-back ahead of summer signing Tyrell Malacia.

Midfield: Casemiro was asked to play in central defence last week but we may see him back in his customary holding midfield position tomorrow ahead of Scott McTominay. Christian Eriksen is indispensable for United from the number eight role and the Danish star is expected to partner Casemiro which has been the case for most of the season.

Attack: Likewise, Bruno Fernandes is an automatic starter from the attacking midfield position. Marcus Rashford, who scored with a stunning solo effort against Burnley, could start on the left wing tomorrow such that Antony can be reinstated into the line-up from the right flank. Anthony Martial is fit and firing again and will lead the attack.