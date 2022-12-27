Official: Liverpool agree £45m deal for Cody Gapko

Cody Gakpo is en route to Merseyside to undergo his medical and sign a 6-year contract after Liverpool agreed a deal worth up to £45m with PSV Eindhoven, according to various reports.

Gakpo was the subject of transfer speculation since this summer with rivals Manchester United being tipped as favourites to sign him. United boss Erik ten Hag also held numerous conversations with the winger, who was open to a move to Old Trafford.

The Mirror claims that Man Utd were negotiating a deal with PSV but Liverpool gazumped their rivals after agreeing to pay more of the transfer fee up front. The newspaper says the Reds will pay £37m with a further £8m in add-ons, and once United learned of Liverpool’s offer, they pulled out of the race as they wanted an different payment structure.

PSV announced on their website late on Monday night that an agreement has been reached with Liverpool for Gakpo, and the Mirror says the attacker is now en route to Merseyside to undergo his medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gakpo has agreed a six-year contract with the former Premier League champions so all that remains is for the Dutch international to pass his medical before the deal can be finalised.

Our View

This is an excellent piece of business by Liverpool. The think tank at Anfield went about their business silently and got the deal done ahead of United, who have been touted as the front runners for Gakpo since the summer. Moreover, £37m [£45m total] is an excellent deal for a player who has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Gakpo also ran the show for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He managed to score in their first three games, before crashing out of the competition against eventual winners Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Gakpo will help Jurgen Klopp and his side’s chances of securing a UEFA Champions League spot this season. He has a versatile profile and can play anywhere across the frontline. He will also increase the depth and competition for spots in Klopp’s starting line-up.

It is only a matter of time before Liverpool also make an official announcement confirming Gakpo’s unveiling as a Liverpool player, and he should prove to be an excellent addition to their squad.