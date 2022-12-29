Tottenham Hotspur receive boost in pursuit of Pedro Porro

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said that Sporting are prepared in case a club triggers Pedro Porro’s £40m release clause amid reported interest from Tottenham, according to 90min.

Spurs have been linked with Porro and have identified him as a potential replacement for Emerson Royal, who has failed to impress in North London since joining from Barcelona last summer for a fee of £25 million.

It was reported earlier this month that Tottenham made contact with Sporting over a potential deal for Porro. Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is also reportedly an option for Antonio Conte, who is keen on bolstering his right defensive flank.

Porro joined Sporting on a permanent deal last summer with Manchester City retaining the right of first refusal and a buy-back clause worth £17 million. He spent the last two seasons on loan at the Lisbon-based outfit before the club decided to make his stay permanent.

The 23-year-old was impressive against Spurs in the UEFA Champions League group stages where he helped his side take four points off Conte’s men, earning links to the N17 club.

Speaking about Porro’s situation amid reported interest from Tottenham, Amorim said they will only sell if a club triggers the players release clause but they are prepared for any eventuality:

Our View

90min claims that Porro’s release fee is set at around £40m, so Tottenham will need to be prepared to spend big if they want to land the Spaniard.

Porro is a versatile player who can play as a right-back or a defensive midfielder. He is strong physically and is therefore an attractive option for Conte, whose attacks generate from his defensive flanks.

Porro is adept at crossing and he has the ability to slice open the opposition’s backline with his through balls. Having said that, he is solid defensively as well and likes to play long balls, making him cut out for Conte’s style of play.

The Spaniard has registered nine assists this season in his 20 appearances for Sporting across all competitions. Therefore, it is clear to see why Spurs want him but at £40m some may argue that it is a tad expensive for someone who has not yet to proven himself in England, and Tottenham would not want a repeat of their Emerson Royal experiment.