Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Pedro Porro signing

The Daily Star has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £35m deal to sign Sporting CP full-back Pedro Porro.

Porro has been tipped to move to North London in recent weeks and the latest report from the Daily Star suggests that Spurs are close to sealing a deal for the 24-year-old.

Antonio Conte is eyeing a new right wing-back and Porro has emerged as a prime target. The report claims that Conte expects Tottenham to seal a deal for the Sporting star by the end of the week.

It was reported last month by 90min that Sporting will only part ways with the Spaniard if his £40m release clause is met. However, the Daily Star says Spurs are set to secure a £35m deal meaning Sporting have agreed to lower their demands.

Emerson Royal joined the London-based outfit last summer for a fee of £25m but has struggled to impress Conte and the Tottenham faithful. Matt Doherty is the other option for the right defensive flank but the Irishman has struggled with injuries this season.

It is understood that signing Porro will be crucial in terms of Spurs extending Conte’s stay at the club beyond this season. The Italian tactician is yet to sign a new contract and will not do so if the club does not invest to help him take the club to the next level.

The Daily Star has also revealed that signing Porro could be a step in the ‘right direction’ with regards to Daniel Levy’s intention to keep Conte beyond the end of this term.

Our View

Porro is an exciting right-back who impressed Spurs during Sporting’s recent clash with the Premier League club in the UEFA Champions League group stages. Porro was instrumental for his side as he helped take four points off Conte’s men.

A £35m deal is a big investment but Porro could prove to be an excellent buy, having played at Sporting for the last two seasons previously, on loan from Manchester City, before the Portuguese outfit decided to make his stay permanent.

We’ll have to wait and see if this proposed deal gets concluded over the coming days but it looks like Tottenham are ready to spend this winter to help boost their top four hopes.