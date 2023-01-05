Tottenham open talks to sign Pedro Porro this January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon to sign Pedro Porro this January, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Antonio Conte’s side have been struggling with their right-wing back situation in recent times. Emerson Royal has failed to showcase his best since moving to the north London club from Barcelona, while Matt Doherty hasn’t been able to replicate his Wolverhampton Wanderers form at the renovated White Hart Lane since the move.

Youngster Djed Spence has struggled for game-time since joining in the summer so Tottenham are seemingly looking to make a move for a new right wing-back this winter, with Sporting ace Porro emerging as a potential target.

The defender has displayed promising performances so far this season at the Portuguese capital, scoring a solitary goal and assisting five times in 10 Liga Portugal appearances.

According to the report by AS, Tottenham Hotspur have been impressed by Porro’s excellent displays this season and Conte is keen to get a deal done to sign the Spanish international.

Porro to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs have already started negotiations with Sporting over a potential move for the talented full-back, but the Portuguese giants want a fee of around €45m (£39.8m), which is Porro’s release clause, to let their star man leave this winter. However, Conte’s side don’t want to match the Lions’ valuation and are hoping to agree on a deal for much less than £39.8m.

The Spaniard still has two and a half years left in his current contract with Ruben Amorim’s side. So, they are in a strong position to ask for a big fee for the defender this month.

Pedro Porro could be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. The youngster is a creative wing-back who has the ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Conte likes to deploy a back three formation where the wing-backs are given the responsibility of stretching the opposition to create spaces for the attackers. And having played in a similar system at the Jose Alvalade Stadium under Ruben Amorim, the 23-year-old would take less time to settle down at Tottenham if he were to join the club this month.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham will be able to get a deal done for Porro this month, but Conte clearly wants new signings and adding the Spaniard could turn out to be an excellent addition to the squad.