Man Utd in talks to sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst

90min has reported that Manchester United are in talks with Burnley over a possible deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.

Weghorst is currently enjoying a season-long loan at Besiktas from Burnley where he’s registered eight goals and four assists in his 16 appearances for the Turkish giants.

United are currently in the market for a new striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November. Erik ten Hag is keeping his options open but Weghorst has now emerged as a serious target following links to Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

90min claims that the former Ajax boss is a ‘big fan’ of Weghorst and Man Utd have now opened talks with Burnley about signing him on loan for the rest of the season. Burnley have made it clear they are happy for the Red Devils to take over the remainder of Weghorst’s loan contract but the final decision rests with Besiktas.

The report says the Turkish club have the option to buy Weghorst at the end of the season so they have the final say on whether they want to keep hold of the striker or allow him to return to the Premier League.

However, it is understood that United would be required to pay whatever compensation Besiktas would ask for, in exchange for terminating Weghorst’s stay in Turkey. Given the Dutch international is their top scorer, Besiktas will be reluctant to let him go and may ask for a sizeable fee to let him leave this month.

Our View

Manchester United are currently in need of a proper striker and Weghorst could be the solution to their attacking woes. Anthony Martial has enjoyed a fruitful season so far, registering three goals and two assists from his eight appearances for the Manchester side in the Premier League. The Frenchman, however, has missed 15 games this season due to injury so it is important for ten Hag to sign a proper backup for him.

Weghorst is a target man who is extremely powerful on the ball. Not to forget, he has the physical attributes and the pace to succeed in a proper attacking system. Standing at 197 cm, he is also strong at aerial duels but it is his strength that stands out the most.

There is no doubt that United would be benefitted from signing Weghorst and one can only assume that the Dutch international will be swayed by the possibility of playing at Old Trafford, making a potential deal for the Red Devils much easier.