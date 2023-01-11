Tottenham Hotspur enquire about Leandro Trossard

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Brighton to ask about a potential deal for winger Leandro Trossard, according to 90min.

Spurs are keeping tabs on Trossard, whose contract with Brighton & Hove Albion expires in 2024. It was only last month that the Seagulls triggered a 12-month extension clause to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

However, it appears the North Londoners are still looking at Trossard as a potential target for the winter – although he is not considered to be a priority at this stage.

It has been reported that Newcastle United are also interested in signing Trossard, who, among the regular starters at Amex stadium, is most likely to leave this month.

Brighton’s impressive Premier League displays over the course of the last two seasons have made the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo targets for top clubs. The interest surrounding Mac Allister has increased following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar last month. The midfielder established himself as an integral part of Lionel Scaloni’s line-up.

While Trossard has been tipped to leave Brighton this month, 90min has said that the Seagulls will not ‘roll over’ and accept a cut-price deal for him. The Belgium international is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt.

Our View

Tottenham are looking to boost their chances of securing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Currently, Antonio Conte’s men are fifth in the table and two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United (35 points), having played an extra game.

Recent inconsistencies have forced the Italian tactician to turn to the market to increase his side’s chances of putting together a string of good results. Having said that, Spurs’ interest in Trossard makes sense as the Belgian, like Ivan Perisic, can not only play as a winger or a midfielder but also as a wing-back.

Over the last few seasons, he has also managed to improve his finishing and he is currently on course to register his best-ever season since joining Brighton from Genk in 2019. So far, he has registered seven goals and two assists in his 16 appearances for Albion.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck with Brighton for Trossard but he would be an excellent addition to Conte’s squad if Tottenham can lure him to north London this month.