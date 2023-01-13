Romano: Tottenham lead race to sign Pedro Porro

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the front runners to sign Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro in January, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has been touted that Spurs are keen on strengthening their squad in this winter window in order to help push for a top-four finish this term. With wing-back is one of the positions where Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen this month, with Porro emerging as a potential target.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea are also eyeing a move for the Spaniard and they could swoop in and get this deal done ahead of the north London club.

However, speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has claimed that Tottenham are currently ‘leading the race’ to sign Porro and they are ‘actively working’ to get the 25-year-old’s signature this month.

The journalist further states that Chelsea have been linked with many players and the Sporting star is one of them, but they aren’t working on this deal at the moment.

Porro to Tottenham

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“For Pedro Porro, Tottenham are the club leading the race. For Chelsea, we have many links, but at the moment I’m told that the club who are actively working to sign Pedro Porro is Tottenham.”

It has previously been reported that Sporting are open to letting their star leave this month but only if a club like Tottenham meets his €45m (£40m) release clause. However, Spurs don’t want to match Sporting’s £40m valuation and are in negotiations to try and drive the price down.

With Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty both failing to showcase their best since joining the north London club, signing a new full-back would be a shrewd decision by Conte. And Porro could turn out to be an excellent acquisition if he were to join the club.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham will be able to get this deal done before the end of this winter window. Despite enjoying a promising start to this season, Conte’s side have fallen behind in the top-four race. So, freshening the squad by adding a few new faces this month could help the Italian boss’ side in making a run to finish in the top four this term.