Tottenham eye up January transfer for Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are lining up a move for AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.

Zaniolo’s contract with the Serie A side will expire next summer and according to the newspaper, talks have already taken place over an extension, but there has been no progress during the negotiations.

This has opened the door for Spurs to make a move for the Italian international as they look to bolster their squad in bid to finish in the top four after a steady start to the 2022/23 season.

Conte is believed to be keen on adding more options in attack this month and Zaniolo has emerged as a potential target. However, Tottenham will face stiff competition for his signature.

According to the Sun, a host of Italian clubs are showing a keen interest in signing Zaniolo, while Premier League clubs West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring his situation.

Cut-price deal

The attacking midfielder was valued at around £44m by Roma but due to his contract situation, the Sun suggests that the Serie A outfit will cash-in if £26m is put on the table.

Since joining Roma from fellow Serie A side Inter Milan in 2018, Zaniolo has racked up 128 appearances for the Giallorossi in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

The highly-rated midfielder has struggled with injuries for sometime, but he played a key role in Roma’s Europa Conference League triumph last season, scoring in the final.

Zaniolo is known for his dribbling, creativity, work-rate, and physicality, having demonstrated all of these at Roma. He is versatile and can play a number of positions including attacking midfield, central midfield and on the wing, making him a good fit for Conte.

He has featured in 17 games for Roma this season in all competitions and made five goal contributions. Zaniolo was recently booed during Roma’s Coppa Italia last-16 clash with Genoa last Thursday.

A move way from Italy could be on the cards for Zaniolo and it appears Tottenham are ready to try and lure him to England.