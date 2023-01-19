Tottenham Hotspur plot summer move for Dusan Vlahovic

Italian outlet Calciomercato Web has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are planning to launch an audacious bid to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

Vlahovic joined Juve one year back from Fiorentina for a fee of £70 million but has failed to live up to his price tag. And, with the economic crisis going on at the Allianz stadium, Vlahovic could be sold next summer as he is one of the most sellable assets for the former Serie A champions.

Vlahovic has been out of action for the Old Lady since the start of December due to an injury but it has been clear that he has struggled to fit into Allegri’s system this season. From 15 appearances, the Serbian has managed only seven goals, including a solitary goal in six UEFA Champions League outings.

Tottenham are looking at Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, whose contract with the North London club expires in 2024 and has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich. For the deal to go through, Antonio Conte, whose stay at the N17 club expires at the end of this season, must remain in charge as the consensus is that he can strike a sizeable deal with his former club.

According to CalcioMercato, Tottenham are prepared to offer a player plus cash deal for Vlahovic, with the Spurs ready to offer £26.3 million-rated Japhet Tanganga in addition to £43.7 million in cash making the entire deal worth around £70 million.

However, the Bianconerri, while being open to trading Vlahovic for Tanganga, will want more than £43.7 million in cash and have slapped a £96 million valuation on their striker.

Our View

Vlahovic earned a reputation as one of the most talented centre-forwards in Europe during his spell at Fiorentina. While he hasn’t shown his best form on a consistent basis for Juventus, the 22-year-old could still be the ideal replacement for Kane if they are to lose the England hitman.

However, it’s vital that Tottenham are able to tie Conte down to a new contract if they’re to stand a chance of signing Vlahovic. The North Londoners will also need to finish in the top four this season as the striker will want to be playing in the Champions League next year.