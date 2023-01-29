Tottenham agree deal for Sporting’s Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro will arrive in London today to undergo his medical and finalise his move to Tottenham after a £39.5m deal was agreed with Sporting CP, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Antoine Conte is keen on strengthening of his defence this window – having already conceded 31 goals in the Premier League this season with only 19 matches played so far.

A new right wing-back has been a priority for the Italian coach and Porro has widely been touted as Tottenham’s main target. After lengthy negotiations with Sporting, it appears a breakthrough has finally been reached.

Romano claims that Spurs verbally agreed a deal worth £39.5m with the Portuguese giants on Saturday night and they hope to get all the paperwork signed today. The Italian journalist says Porro is now set to fly-in to London with his agent to undergo his medical and sign a contract that will keep him at Tottenham until 2028.

Tottenham identified Porro as a key target following the struggles of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty this term. The pair have failed to replicate the form they showed at their respective clubs before joining Spurs and have been unconvincing in the right wing-back position.

Youngster Djed Spence – who joined Tottenham last summer – has struggled for game time, hence the need for Conte to bring in a specialised right wing-back who will make a huge impact in his team.

Tottenham were linked with a host of full-backs to solve their defensive issues but Porro emerged as the front-runner as his style of play makes him an ideal fit for Conte’s side having played in a similar system under Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Reinforcement

Tottenham have beaten off competition from Chelsea, who have agreed a deal for Lyon right-back Malo Gusto as their spending spree continued under club owner Todd Boehly.

Porro had two and a half years left in his current contract and Sporting were under no financial pressure to cash in on Porro but Spurs’ tempting offer has forced the club into selling their prized asset after losing Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha last summer.

The Spanish full-back joined Sporting in 2020 from Manchester City and has since become a key player, featuring in 25 games across all competitions and making 14 goal contributions this season.

Tottenham’s transfer business is said to continue with the club looking to make at least one more signing before the window closes as they look to qualify for the top-four at the end of the season.