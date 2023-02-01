Tottenham complete signing of Sporting’s Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro has been posing with his new Tottenham Hotspur shirt after completing his move to North London from Sporting on deadline day.

Spurs had to dig deep to finally get their man after lengthy negotiations with Sporting over his release clause and the payment plan. Porro has joined Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to buy for £40m in the summer.

Antoine Conte’s team are struggling to keep clean sheets this season and have shipped in 31 goals in the Premier League after 19 matches played so far as they lie 5th in the league table, three points behind fourth placed Manchester United.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have not been impressive at the right wing-back position this term. Doherty terminated his contract with Spurs to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer yesterday.

He made 71 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals since arriving from Wolves in 2020. This season, he featured in 16 games and scored one.

Youngster Djed Spence was allowed to leave on loan to join Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais until the end of the season, having struggled for first-team football in North London.

It meant Tottenham were in the market for a full-back and they identified Porro as the best option to solve their issues on the right flank. Conte will be delighted to have got his man and the Spanish defender is expected to go straight into the starting eleven.

Reinforcement

Porro, who had two and a half years left in his contract with Sporting, is expected to play a key role for Spurs. Conte had identified the Spanish full-back as a perfect fit for his side.

He moved to Sporting in 2020 from Manchester City and became a fan favourite at the club, making 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

His ability to play under multiple system could aid his progress at Tottenham and he should develop further under the tutelage of Conte. Spurs will now hope Porro is able to make the difference in the race for the top four.