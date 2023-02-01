[Teams] Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United will look to finish the job when they take on Nottingham Forest in second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford tonight.

United hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg so Erik ten Hag has rotated his squad for this evening’s match. Back up goalkeeper Tom Heaton is recalled to start between the sticks so David De Gea is given a rest.

Luke Shaw is also back in the starting eleven after not featuring during the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup last time out. Tyrell Malacia makes way as Shaw is recalled to line-up at left-back tonight.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back in the absence of Diogo Dalot while Raphael Varane comes in to the middle of the Man Utd defence. Lisandro Martinez is also recalled to start alongside Varane with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof dropping out.

Casemiro will be looking to continue his excellent recent form as the Brazilian international keeps his place in midfield. He’s joined by Fred in the middle of the park as the South American is recalled in place of Christian Eriksen – who’s been ruled out for around three months with an ankle injury.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again for Manchester United in the attacking midfield position while Antony continues on the right flank. However, Marcus Rashford is given a breather as he drops to the bench with Garnacho coming in on the left.

Wout Weghorst leads the line up front once again with Anthony Martial named among the substitutes. Jadon Sancho is also back in the United squad for the first time in 2023.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Weghorst.

Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Mainoo, Pellistri, Martial, Rashford, Sancho

Forest

Hennesey, Mangala, Williams, Lingard, Surridge, Johnson, Freuler, McKenna, Boly, Scarpa, Lodi

Subs: G.Shelvey, Cook, Worrall, Mighten, Aurier, Dennis, Danilo, Hammond, Osong