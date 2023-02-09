Tottenham to go for free agent Ben Foster after Lloris’ injury

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a move for free agent Ben Foster to replace injured Hugo Lloris, as per the Mirror.

Lloris sustained a knee injury during the 1-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend. Scans showed he has picked up damage to his ligament, but thankfully won’t need to undergo surgery. However, the French international is still expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Fraser Forster was signed at the beginning of this season and he will start in goal amid the Frenchman’s absence. After the Englishman, Antonio Conte only has youngsters to choose from and they don’t have any experience playing at the highest level so Tottenham are in need of a new goalkeeper to offer support.

With the market now being closed, signing a free agent is the only option open for the North London club and it appears the former Manchester United shot-stopper Foster – who retired from professional football following the conclusion of last season – is on their radar.

Foster to Tottenham

According to the report by the Mirror, Tottenham could look to bring Foster out of retirement as a short-term option to fill the void amid Lloris’ absence.

Tottenham will have to play several crucial games in the Champions League and the Premier League over the next few weeks. So, they need a deputy to Forster and Foster would provide depth to their goalkeeping position if he were to move to White Hart Lane over the coming days.

The 39-year-old is an excellent shot-stopper and would be a useful short-term option for Conte’s side. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club make a concrete move to sign the 6ft 3in keeper.

Meanwhile, Lloris has endured an error-strewn campaign so far this term, making four mistakes that led to goals in 21 league appearances. So, exploring options in the market to replace the 36-year-old long-term would be the right decision.

It was previously reported that Spurs are eyeing a move for Brentford’s David Raya in the summer.