Tottenham tracking Alex Scott ahead of summer move

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott ahead of a possible move in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Antonio Conte wants to freshen up his squad at the end of the season and the 19-year-old has been identified as a potential long-term target for the North Londoners.

The online news outlet claims Spurs scouts have been watching Scott regularly this season and have been sending back rave reviews. They were in attendance during his side’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday as Tottenham eye a potential move in the summer.

Scott is highly-regarded in the English Championship and has been tipped to become of the best midfielders in England if he continues to progress over the coming years.

He has been one of the standout players for Bristol in the Championship this season, racking up 35 appearances and making six goal contributions in all competitions as they languish in 13th position in the league table.

Scott is believed to have all the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League player in the future and a move to Tottenham could be an exciting option as he looks to fulfill his full potential.

Provide depth

Scott’s performances this season saw him being linked with a move to Wolves in the January transfer window but the Premier League side cooled their interest over Bristol City’s £25million valuation.

It is said that a host of clubs are monitoring his situation at City and could make a move for him in the summer, so Football Insider suggests that Tottenham will want a deal in place for Scott well before the summer to fend off interest from other clubs.

Conte needs to add more depth to his midfield which includes Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, and Scott could be an exciting young addition to the Tottenham squad.

Scott can play multiple positions and has displayed his versatility for City this season, operating as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and winger.

Tottenham have been linked with a summer move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but face stiff competition from Manchester City, hence the need to keep their options wide open.

As it stands, Scott represents a cheaper option and with the right training and development, Spurs could turn the English youngster into one of the best players in the Premier League.

