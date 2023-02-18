Man Utd approach Jorge Mendes for Goncalo Ramos

According to Record (via SportWitness), Manchester United have approached agent Jorge Mendes over the transfer of Benfica star Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old has been in fantastic form for Benfica this season, scoring 18 goals and assisting another 8 from 30 games. He was also brilliant for Portugal at the World Cup with a hat-trick in the round of 16 stage and Record report that United are keen on signing him.

As per the outlet, the Red Devils have been in contact with Mendes, who is the representative of Ramos, to discuss a potential move this summer. However, Benfica are not expected to listen to any offers for the striker until the end of their league campaign. They are currently five points clear of rivals Porto at the top.

Top-class

Ramos has been an important player for club and country this season and his reputation has reached greater heights after starring against Switzerland at the World Cup.

United are aiming to get a head start over their European rivals after making contact with Mendes, but Benfica seem prepared to reject any transfer bids until the summer.

If the Red Devils sign him, he would be a fabulous acquisition for the long-term. He is already an accomplished striker for one of Europe’s most renowned clubs in Benfica.

The youngster will be hoping to follow the foot steps of former Benfica stars Ruben Dias and Darwin Nunez, who are key players for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ramos would be a guaranteed starter at United next season with the club lacking a goal-scoring striker.

Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have failed to grab their chances this season while Marcus Rashford has been preferred to play on the left wing by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ramos can become their regular number nine for many years to come. With a takeover on the cards, the new owner should provide more funds to reinforce the squad.

There is currently a £107 million release clause in Ramos’ contract. Knowing Benfica’s stance on their big players, they could demand United to meet that valuation.